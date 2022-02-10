Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Nur-Sultan close to COVID-19 herd immunity

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 February 2022, 17:48
Nur-Sultan close to COVID-19 herd immunity

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chief medical officer of the Kazakh capital Sarkhat Beissenova said that the Kazakh capital is close to reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During a briefing, Beissenova said that in order to reduce COVID-19 cases first it is necessary to reach herd immunity.

According to her, as of now, the number of people given the first component of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 503,967 and the second component 471,619 in the city. 73,885 people or 30.2% out of the people eligible for revaccination have received a booster shot.

Earlier she spoke of the COVID-19 situation in the city of Nur-Sultan.

«Due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in early 2022 the sequencing of 51 positive swabs was conducted. As of result, Omicron strain was detected in more than 70.6% of the infected people, and Delta in 29.4% of the people. Therefore, the Omicron strain dominates in the capital,» said Beissenova.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary