Nur-Sultan city to lift ‘high orange’ terrorism threat level

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The counter-terrorism control headquarters of Nur-Sultan city informs about the stabilization of the situation in the city and transition of the work of force units into normal mode, Kazinform reports.

According to the headquarters’ statement, the «high orange» terrorism threat level in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is to be removed starting from 00:00 am on January 27.