Nur-Sultan averaging up to 300 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2021, 19:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in the Kazakh capital stood at 2,699 this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to head of the public health department of Nur-Sultan city Timur Muratov, the rate of occupancy of the infectious diseases hospitals is estimated at 69% in the city. It is said that 300 citizens are hospitalized each day on average. The city has so far deployed 3,912 hospital beds.

In his words, over the past day there have been 3,348 visits to the ambulance station and 396 COVID-19-related calls.

Over 12 thousand patients are treated at the city’s primary care facilities for COVID-19.


