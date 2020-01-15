Nur-Sultan and Bratislava: towards strengthening political, economic and cultural cooperation

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Lajčák received today the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Slovakia Roman Vassilenko, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The Minister noted the significance of the opening in 2019 of a separate Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Slovak Republic and the appointment of an Ambassador with a residence in Bratislava. In this regard, Roman Vassilenko emphasized that, in deciding to open the Embassy, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took into account both the solid prospects of bilateral cooperation and the steadily growing international authority of Slovakia, facilitated by the country’s successful presidency of the EU Council in 2016, Visegrad Group in 2018-2019, the OSCE in 2019, as well as active participation in European integration projects, contribution to the settlement of a number of international issues, etc.

The sides expressed confidence that the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Slovakia will contribute to the development of political dialogue, as well as create conditions for further expansion of mutually beneficial trade, economic and cultural cooperation. It was noted that Slovak companies have the appropriate technologies, know-how, ideas and initiatives that can be used with mutual benefit in the further implementation of industrial-innovative programs for the development of the economy of Kazakhstan and can contribute to solving the problems of its modernization.

Miroslav Lajčák and Roman Vassilenko noted the importance of the upcoming 8th session of the Kazakh-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation (IPC), which will be held January 21-22 in Nur-Sultan. During the event, the parties plan to consider the state and prospects of interaction in various fields, including energy, investment, agriculture, water, environmental protection, education, science, healthcare and tourism.

The parties also emphasized the importance for the development of cooperation of the Kazakh-Slovak business «round table», organized by JSC NC Kazakh Invest and the Slovak Investment and Trade Agency SARIO as part of the IPC on January 21 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan with the participation of the leadership of more than 20 Slovak companies.

Having accepted copies of credentials from the new Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Miroslav Lajčák discussed with him a schedule of bilateral contacts for 2020, with the parties confirming mutual intentions to expand and strengthen cooperation in every possible way.

The interlocutors also noted the favourable prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the context of interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union, taking into account the upcoming full entry into force of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) in the near future and the adoption of a new EU Strategy for Central Asia last year.

More than 40 Slovak companies already operate in Kazakhstan. The trade turnover between the two countries in 2018 amounted to 61 million US dollars. There is a visa-free regime for citizens of Slovakia to visit Kazakhstan.