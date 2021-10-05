Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 5, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Shymkent city, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau and Kyzylorda region moved to the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,624 new coronavirus infections, while 2,257 people more beat COVID-19.



