Nur-sultan and Almaty cities remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, June 27, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

The city of Shymkent, Kostanay and Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’. As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,672 new COVID-19 cases.



