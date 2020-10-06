Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan, Almaty airports receive first int’l flights with new sanitary rules in place

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 October 2020, 09:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Chief State Transport Medical Officer, Sadvakas Baigabulov, has commended on the first international flights arrived at airports in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty where the new sanitary requirements have been enforced, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr Baigabulov, the Nur-Sultan Airport received 4 flights from Turkey last night, with the total number of 478 passengers, including 170 who did not have PCR certificates for COVID-19 and were placed in the quarantine hospital for two days to be tested.

He also said that 8 flights from Turkey, South Korea and Belarus arrived in Almaty city, with 797 passengers, of whom 230 did not have PCR certificates for COVID-19 and are in the quarantine hospital.

In his words, the foreigners arrived had certificates for COVID-19, and hence were not deported.

It is said that those arriving who do not have PCR certificates on hand will be placed in quarantine facilities in the city of Nur-Sultan located in Ramada Plaza Astana, and in Almaty – in Renion hotel, Ambassador, Shera Park, and Premier Alatau.


