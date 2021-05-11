Nur-Sultan airport to pilot Ashyq project from May 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee has announced that Nur-Sultan Airport is set to launch a pilot project Ashyq to identify the COVID-19 status of passengers starting from May 12, 2021, Kazinform reports.

Passengers will have their QR codes scanned to identify a COVID-19 status based on the data from the Single integration site of PCR tests and the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Control Center before entering the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

The «green» status is given to people who have a PCR test with a negative result passed within 72 hours. Those with the «blue» status are without a PCR tests and not contacts. They are allowed to move freely, except for the places where a PCR tests is a must. Contacts have the «yellow» status and are allowed to visit groceries and pharmacies near their homes, but not permitted to visit other public sites. People with the «red» status have their PCR tests with a positive result. They are obliged to observe a strict home isolation regime.

The pilot project Ashyq aims at ensuring safety of air passengers by not allowing those with «red and yellow» statuses to enter the airport. A passenger COVID-19 status can also be checked via an identification number or passport number.