Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Nur-Sultan airport resumes operations

    24 March 2021, 10:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport has resumed operations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Press secretary of the airport Anvar Shalekenov said in a statement the Nur-Sultan-based airport is back up and running. He also reminded that the airport does its best to ensure safety of the passengers and wished them soft landing.

    Shalekenov kindly asked the passengers to check the flight schedule as there may be some delays.

    Earlier it was reported that due to bad weather conditions the airport airfield had been temporarily closed. It was shut down to let the clearing crews remove the snow.

    Heavy snowfall hit the Kazakh capital early Tuesday morning covering the city with white blanket and paralyzing it.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year