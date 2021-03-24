Nur-Sultan airport resumes operations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport has resumed operations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Press secretary of the airport Anvar Shalekenov said in a statement the Nur-Sultan-based airport is back up and running. He also reminded that the airport does its best to ensure safety of the passengers and wished them soft landing.

Shalekenov kindly asked the passengers to check the flight schedule as there may be some delays.

Earlier it was reported that due to bad weather conditions the airport airfield had been temporarily closed. It was shut down to let the clearing crews remove the snow.

Heavy snowfall hit the Kazakh capital early Tuesday morning covering the city with white blanket and paralyzing it.



