    Nur-Sultan Airport obtains RA-3 EU certification for air cargo

    23 November 2020, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport has finalized the RA-3 (Regulated Agents Third country) certification process vital for transportation of air cargo bound to the EU, Kazinform cites the press service of the Airport.

    The Nur-Sultan International Airport is the only airport in Kazakhstan obtaining such a status, enabling all its air carriers to transport cargo to EU countries with no restrictions concerning aviation safety.

    The certificate confirms the airport’s full compliance to EU safety standards for all cargo types.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport
