Nur-Sultan airport airfield temporarily closed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Due to bad weather conditions the Nur-Sultan city airport airfield is temporarily closed,» the secretary of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Anvar Shalekenov, said.

The airdrome is closed from 04:30 p.m. until 08:00 p.m. to let clearing crews to plough snow. As earlier reported, Nur-Sultan-Zhezkazgan flight was cancelled due to bad flight weather. Two planes were sent to land at the emergency airfield due to heavy snow, snowstorms and poor visibility. Besides, some roads were closed down due to weather deterioration.