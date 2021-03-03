Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan administers COVID-19 vaccine’s second doses to over 800

    3 March 2021, 11:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to over 2,000 persons, and over 800 have so far been given the second doses of the vaccine in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Chief Medical Officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beisenova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to her, vaccination of health workers and that of teachers and members of the security forces have been ongoing in the city since February 1 and March 1, respectively. The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to over 2,000 persons, and over 800 have so far been given the vaccine's second doses.

    The city’s sanitary and epidemiological control department takes rapid measures to detect and carry out laboratory tests of those come into contact with the infected, conduct anti-epidemiological measures to locate the outbreaks, and enforce temporary restrictive and quarantine measures.

    As earlier reported the city of Nur-Sultan has observed the COVID-19 growth rate decline by 33.8% than in January. The city is placed in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
