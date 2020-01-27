Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan, Abu Dhabi established open and meaningful dialogue – President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 15:50
ABU DHABI. KAZINFROM Nur-Sultan and Abu Dhabi have established a meaningful dialogue, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the bilateral negotiations with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Kazinform reports.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi President Tokayev noted that UAE’s 50th anniversary falls in 2021, while Kazakhstan will commemorate the 30th anniversary of its independence next year. «This is a big historic milestone for Kazakhstan,» President Tokayev emphasized.

The Head of State went on to point out since establishing diplomatic relations 28 years ago Nur-Sultan and Abu Dhabi had established an open and meaningful dialogue.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that trade and economic relations as well as cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations are developing robustly. There are some 350 Kazakhstan-UAE joint ventures, including the Abu Dhabi Plaza complex under construction in the Kazakh capital.


