Nur Otan sends 40 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-hit district

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 May 2020, 12:10
Nur Otan sends 40 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-hit district

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Nur Otan sent more than 40 tons of humanitarian aid to the flood-hit district in Turkestan region.

The aid was delivered at the initiative of 1st Deputy Party Chairman Bauyrzhan Baibek under the Biz birgemiz campaign, the regional Governor’s press service reports.

It will be donated to 1,500 families in Maktaaral district, each will receive 30 kg.

As earlier reported, the dam reservoir burst in Uzbekistan as the heavy downpours and wild wind battered there on May 1. As a result five rural settlements in Maktaaral district in Turkestan region of Kazakhstan were hit by flood. A state of emergency was declared in Turkestan region. The Kazakh President assigned to build more than 1,000 homes for those affected by flood.

