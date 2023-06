Nur Otan Political Council to convene March 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of Nur Otan Party, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to convene the extended meeting of the Political Council of Nur Otan Party on March 18, 2020, the Elbasy’s press secretary, Aidos Ukibay, tweeted.

The Political Council will discuss the Party’s key tasks.

As earlier reported, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek.