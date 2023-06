Nur Otan Political Council sitting to convene

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press secretary of the First President-Leader of the Nation Aidos Ukibay announced today’s extended session of the Nur Otan Party Political Council under the chairmanship of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

«The extendedsession of the Nur Otan Party Political Council is expected to take place today underthe chairmanship of Nursultan Nazarbayev. The new goals will be set. The great changeswill come,» Ukibay tweeted.