Nur Otan Political Council Bureau sitting convenes in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The sitting of the Political Council Bureau of Nur Otan Party has started its work under the chairmanship of First President-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, the press secretary of the Leader of the Nation Aidos Ukibay tweeted.

The sittingfocuses on pressing issues, including preparations for the electoral periodunder the new election laws, the post reads.