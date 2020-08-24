Go to the main site
    Nur Otan Party to hold session of its Political Council’s Office on Aug 28

    24 August 2020, 14:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The session of the Office of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party has been postponed and will take place on August 28, Kazinform reports.

    The news about the postponement has been shared by First Deputy Chairman of the Party Baurzhan Baibek on Twitter.

    The Twitter post also reads that Elbasy, Chairman of the Party Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed a member of the Political Council’s Office, Prime Minister Askar Mamin to step up measures of social support, raising healthcare quality, creating workplaces and household income stimulating while discussing the pre-election campaign.

    It is also said that specific mechanisms to support youth in regions will be suggested.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

