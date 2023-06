NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party will hold its extraordinary XXI Congress on January 28, Kazinform reports.

«The Nur Otan Party Political Council decreed to hold the extraordinary XXI Congress of the Party on January 28, 2022 via a videoconferencing due to coronavirus spread fears and restrictive measures,» the Twitter account of 1st Deputy Party Chairman Bauyrzhan Baibek reads.