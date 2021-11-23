Nur Otan Party should constantly modernize itself – Elbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said Tuesday the Nur Otan Party should ensure its long-term leadership which will serve as a foundation of the stability of the country’s political course, Kazinform reports.

During the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party, Elbasy stressed that in order to achieve the long-term leadership the Party should constantly modernize itself. According to him, it should be modern and mobile and be guided by the interests of the Kazakh people.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out that Kazakhstan has managed to achieve a lot within 30 years of its independence. Over 9,5 million children were born during the years of independence. They are ambitious, highly educated and skilled new generation.

Elbasy also added that he believes that this new generation should preserve our statehood and make the ‘Mangilik Yel’ idea a reality.

At the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev announced seven pillars of statehood which will become a beacon for Kazakhstanis in the new era. Among those are strengthening Kazakhstan’s independence and preserving its integrity, supporting family values, promoting national and spiritual culture, paying attention to knowledge and honest hard work.

Recall that today First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev decided to cede his powers of the Chairman of the Nur Otan Party to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.