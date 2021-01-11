Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2021, 00:09
Nur Otan Party secures 71.97% of votes in parliamentary elections - exit poll

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The earliest indications from the exit poll suggest that the Nur Otan Party has secured the majority of votes in the 2021 parliamentary elections, Kazinform reports.

The exit poll carried out by the Research Institute «Public Opinion» indicates that the Nur Otan Party secured 71.97% of votes.

It also suggests that «Ak zhol» Democratic Party secured 10.18% of votes, closely followed by the People’s Party of Kazakhstan with 9.03%.

Indications are that the National and Democratic Party «Auyl» took 5.75% of votes and the ADAL political party earned 3.07% of votes.

Polling closed in the parliamentary elections and the elections to Maslikhats at 21:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

Recall that five political parties vied for seats in the Majilis, namely the National and Democratic Party «Auyl», the Nur Otan Party, the ADAL political party, the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan «Ak zhol», the People’s Party of Kazakhstan.

312 candidates were nominated by five political parties, including 19 candidates from Auyl Party, 126 candidates from the Nur Otan Party, 16 candidates from the ADAL Party, 38 candidates from the Ak zhol party, and 113 candidates from the People’s Party of Kazakhstan.


