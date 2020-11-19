Go to the main site
    Nur Otan Party’s Political Council to convene on Nov 23

    19 November 2020, 11:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party is set to to be held in the Kazakh capital in late November. Today it has been announced that it will take place on November 23, Kazinform reports.

    First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek took to his official Twitter account to reveal the date of the session.

    Baibek tweeted that the leadership of the party had decided to hold the session of the Political Council later this month, on November 23, 2020.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nur Otan Party
