Nur Otan Party renamed into Amanat

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 March 2022, 13:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During the 22nd Congress of the Nur Otan Party, it was decided to rename the party into Amanat, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Executive Secretary of the Party Askhat Oralov thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his support of the proposals regarding the transformation of the country's largest party.

«Distinguished delegates, let's vote on the proposals put forward during today's Congress regarding the modernization of the party, including the party's modernization program, new name and logo,» said the executive secretary.

Notably, all the delegates voted for the initiatives proposed at the Congress and adopted the relevant resolution.

Earlier the Kazakh Head of State supported renaming the Nur Otan Party into Amanat.


