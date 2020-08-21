Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur Otan Party postpones session of its Political Council’s Office

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 August 2020, 12:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The session of the Office of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party has been postponed, Kazinform reports.

First Deputy Chairman of the party Bauyrzhan Baibek broke the news about the postponement via Twitter.

«The session of the Office of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party scheduled for August 24 has been postponed to August 25,» he tweeted.

The announcement on the convocation of the Office of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party on August 24 came on Monday, August 17. The corresponding decree was singed by the Leader of the Party Nursultan Nazarbayev earlier.


