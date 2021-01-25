Nur Otan Party Chairman meets with Education Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan was briefed on the current situation in the sphere of education in the country.

The sides also paid utmost attention to the implementation of the provisions of the Nur Otan Party’s pre-election campaign regarding the development of science and upbringing of the Kazakhstani youth.

During the meeting Elbasy stressed the need to timely fulfill the key directions of the Nur Otan pre-election program called «The path of changes: Deservedly life to each Kazakhstani».



