Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Nur Otan Party Chairman meets with Education Minister

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 January 2021, 19:00
Nur Otan Party Chairman meets with Education Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan was briefed on the current situation in the sphere of education in the country.

The sides also paid utmost attention to the implementation of the provisions of the Nur Otan Party’s pre-election campaign regarding the development of science and upbringing of the Kazakhstani youth.

During the meeting Elbasy stressed the need to timely fulfill the key directions of the Nur Otan pre-election program called «The path of changes: Deservedly life to each Kazakhstani».


Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku