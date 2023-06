Nur Otan Party cancels session amid coronavirus scare

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party scheduled for March 18 has been canceled, Kazinform reports.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Nur-Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek broke the news.

He tweeted that the session of the Political Council of the Party slated for March 18 had been canceled due to restrictive measures imposed in Kazakhstan to prevent the spread of coronavirus.