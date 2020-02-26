Nur Otan Party 1st deputy chairman arrives in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek visited Turkestan region on a working trip.

Bauyrzhan Baibek and Umirzak Shukeyev, head of the region, visited several districts and met with their residents, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional governor.

«Within the framework of the project titled «Auyl - el besіgі«, initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the party is currently developing systematic measures to solve problematic issues in remote areas of the country. In turn, the regional Akim Umirzak Shukeyev noted that all the problematic issues identified during the meeting will find their solution in the near future. He added that the region will allocate KZT700 million for the construction of heating systems in remote districts of the area.

During the working trip Bauyrzhan Baibek has held meetings with representatives of the creative community of Turkestan city. The roundtables considered the issues of celebrating the 175th anniversary of the poet and enlightener Abay and the 1150th anniversary of the philosopher al-Farabi.

In Turkestan’s Youth Resource Center Bauyrzhan Baibek met with local youth. The meeting participants discussed the development of civil society, youth policy and the implementation of activities within the framework of the Year of Volunteer.





Along with this, the Palace of Culture of the International Kazakh-Turkish University named after H.A. Yasawi held a meeting, chaired by Bauyrzhan Baibek, with the first deputy chairman of the regional branch of the Nur Otan Party Beisen Tazhibayev and chairpersons of the party’s district branches.

It should be noted that on behalf of Elbasy, the Nur Otan Party together with the Government and the party’s regional branches, is working on developing new programs for modernization of districts, cities and regions.



