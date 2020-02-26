Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

Nur Otan Party 1st deputy chairman arrives in Turkestan region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
26 February 2020, 11:10
Nur Otan Party 1st deputy chairman arrives in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek visited Turkestan region on a working trip.

Bauyrzhan Baibek and Umirzak Shukeyev, head of the region, visited several districts and met with their residents, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional governor.

«Within the framework of the project titled «Auyl - el besіgі«, initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the party is currently developing systematic measures to solve problematic issues in remote areas of the country. In turn, the regional Akim Umirzak Shukeyev noted that all the problematic issues identified during the meeting will find their solution in the near future. He added that the region will allocate KZT700 million for the construction of heating systems in remote districts of the area.

During the working trip Bauyrzhan Baibek has held meetings with representatives of the creative community of Turkestan city. The roundtables considered the issues of celebrating the 175th anniversary of the poet and enlightener Abay and the 1150th anniversary of the philosopher al-Farabi.

In Turkestan’s Youth Resource Center Bauyrzhan Baibek met with local youth. The meeting participants discussed the development of civil society, youth policy and the implementation of activities within the framework of the Year of Volunteer.

photo


Along with this, the Palace of Culture of the International Kazakh-Turkish University named after H.A. Yasawi held a meeting, chaired by Bauyrzhan Baibek, with the first deputy chairman of the regional branch of the Nur Otan Party Beisen Tazhibayev and chairpersons of the party’s district branches.

It should be noted that on behalf of Elbasy, the Nur Otan Party together with the Government and the party’s regional branches, is working on developing new programs for modernization of districts, cities and regions.

photo

photo


Nur Otan Party   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title