    Nur Otan nominates 126 deputies for Majilis

    25 November 2020, 13:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s XX Congress the Nur Otan Party confirmed the list of candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

    «The party nominates 126 deputies for the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. In particular the third of candidates are women, including three mothers with many children. As compared to 2016 the number of candidates grew by 7,» 1 st Deputy Party Chairman Bauyrzhan Baibek said.

    The average age decreased by 4 years to stand at 48.

    28% out of 126 candidates are economists, 20 % are lawyers, 17% are entrepreneurs. 21 candidates have science degrees.

    Dariga Nazarbayeva, PM Askar Mamin, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin and others are on the list.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Nur Otan Party
