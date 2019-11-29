Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur Otan faction, Atameken ink 2020 coop roadmap

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2019, 12:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Majilis Speaker, head of the Nur Otan faction Nurlan Nigmatullin and chairman of the presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Timur Kulibayev inked a roadmap for the realization of the Cooperation Memorandum signed by Nur Otan Party and Atameken for 2020, the Majilis’ press service reports.

As Nigmatullin noted, business in Kazakhstan flourishes thanks to support of the First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the current policy of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He added that in 2017 Nur Otan Party and Atameken signed the roadmap for fulfilling the Cooperation Memorandum within the law-making plans of the Kazakh Government for 2017-2018. All the tasks set were fulfilled.

According to the new document, the Majilis deputies-members of Nur Otan Party, and entrepreneurs plan to collaborate in nine key directions.

