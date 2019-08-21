Nur Otan faction at Majilis likely to be headed by Nigmatulin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward the candidacy of the new head of the Nur Otan Party’s faction at the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the participants of the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party, Elbasy suggested naming Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin as the new head of Party’s faction at the chamber.

«I am confident he will step up the work of the faction as the Majilis Speaker,» Nazarbayev added.

Earlier it was reported that the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in the Kazakh capital.