Nur Otan election program to raise people’s welfare, PM

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 January 2021, 09:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The election agenda of the Nur Otan Party will raise people’s welfare,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said, Kazinform reports.

«Last Sunday Kazakhstan held the most important event, elections to the Majilis. The Nur Otan Party, led by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, won the elections having secured more than 71% of the votes.At the party extraordinary congress, held last November 25, the Head of State presented the election program of the party themed «The Path of Changes: a Decent Life for Everyone» until 2025. The program will develop people’s welfare,» the PM told the Government meeting.

As earlier reported, the Nur Otan Party is taking the lead as the preliminary election results show. 5.29 % of the voters polled for the Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, 71.09% voted for Nur Otan, 10.95 % cast their ballots for Ak Zhol Democratic Party, 3.57% for ADAL Party and 9.10% gave their votes for People’s Party of Kazakhstan.


