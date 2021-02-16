Go to the main site
    Nur Otan election program fulfillment headquarters to hold meeting in February

    16 February 2021, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is setting up a headquarters to implement the election program of the Nur Otan party, Kazakh Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Earlier at the government session, the Kazakh Prime Minister, Askar Mamin, charged to set up a headquarters for the implementation of the election program of the Nur Otan party.

    The roadmap on the key points of the Nur Otan party’s election program and targeted indicators has been worked out upon the Kazakh Head of State’s instructions and to effectively fulfill the measures as part of the election program.

    The roadmap was reviewed at the 12 January meeting of the Nur Otan party faction, and its priorities will be considered at a February meeting. of the Nur Otan election program fulfillment headquarters.

    According to Mr Smailov, a headquarters for the implementation of the roadmap will be set up, which is to convene once a week. The headquarters’ meetings will consider the main issues of the roadmap’s implementation and its activities will be reported to the Kazakh PM.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

