Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Nur Otan election program fulfillment headquarters to hold meeting in February

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 February 2021, 13:15
Nur Otan election program fulfillment headquarters to hold meeting in February

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is setting up a headquarters to implement the election program of the Nur Otan party, Kazakh Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier at the government session, the Kazakh Prime Minister, Askar Mamin, charged to set up a headquarters for the implementation of the election program of the Nur Otan party.

The roadmap on the key points of the Nur Otan party’s election program and targeted indicators has been worked out upon the Kazakh Head of State’s instructions and to effectively fulfill the measures as part of the election program.

The roadmap was reviewed at the 12 January meeting of the Nur Otan party faction, and its priorities will be considered at a February meeting. of the Nur Otan election program fulfillment headquarters.

According to Mr Smailov, a headquarters for the implementation of the roadmap will be set up, which is to convene once a week. The headquarters’ meetings will consider the main issues of the roadmap’s implementation and its activities will be reported to the Kazakh PM.


Road map   Government of Kazakhstan   Events   Elections   Nur Otan Party   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev