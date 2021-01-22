Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nur Otan Chairman, Kazakh Industry Minister meet

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
22 January 2021, 18:33
Nur Otan Chairman, Kazakh Industry Minister meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting Elbasy stressed the need to timely fulfill the key directions of the Nur Otan election program called «The path of changes: Deservedly life to each Kazakhstani».

The Ministry’s importance in further economic diversification was highlighted at the meeting as well.

Atamkulov reported on the key indicators of the development in industry, transport and construction in 2020. He added that following the results of 2020, 16 regions observed positive trends.


Economy   Nur Otan Party   Nursultan Nazarbayev  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region