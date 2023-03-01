Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of young people in work down 7.6% in 10 years in Italy

1 March 2023, 19:12
Number of young people in work down 7.6% in 10 years in Italy Photo: ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of people aged 15 to 34 in employment in Italy decreased by 7,6% between 2012 and 2022, the Censis research agency said Wednesday in a report compiled with business consulting agency Eudaimon, Kazinform cites ANSA.

It said the number of people aged 35 to 49 in work had dropped even more, by 14.8%.

The number of workers aged 50 to 64, on the other hand, rose by 40.8% in the same period, while the working over-65s increased by 68.9%.

Italy has an aging population and the report said the nation's work force is aging too.

It said the total number of workers in Italy would decrease by 1.6% by 2040.


