Number of weekly flights from Turkey to be halved starting from Dec 10

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2020, 16:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Tougher sanitary-quarantine control remains in place at the borders of Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Health – Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyassov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Vice Minister of Health Yerlan Kiyassov said that as of December 9, 635 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the border crossings of Kazakhstan.

According to him, numbers of imported COVID-19 cases in those travelling by car and plane are on the decline – 1.5-fold and 2-fold, respectively.

He also added that it has been decided by airlines of both countries to reduce the number of regular flights from Turkey from 20 to 10 a week starting from December 10 given the current epidemic situation in Turkey.


Transport   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
