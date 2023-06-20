Go to the main site
    Number of volunteers in Kazakhstan revealed

    20 June 2023, 13:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Daniyar Kadyrov revealed the exact number of volunteers in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the International Volunteers Forum in Astana, Vice Minister Kadyrov said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of volunteer activity.

    «Over the past three years the number of volunteers has increased manifold. For instance, there were over 50 volunteer organizations in the country in 2019, compared to 680 volunteer organizations nowadays. There were over 50,000 volunteers in Kazakhstan in 2019, compared to some 200,000 countrywide this year,» he said.

    Vice Minister Kadyrov also added that the Central Asia Volunteers Center launched last year unites volunteers from all corners of the Central Asian region. In his words, volunteers from other countries such as Türkiye and Azerbaijan want to join it.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

