Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Number of volunteers in Kazakhstan revealed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2023, 13:48
Number of volunteers in Kazakhstan revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Daniyar Kadyrov revealed the exact number of volunteers in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the International Volunteers Forum in Astana, Vice Minister Kadyrov said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of volunteer activity.

«Over the past three years the number of volunteers has increased manifold. For instance, there were over 50 volunteer organizations in the country in 2019, compared to 680 volunteer organizations nowadays. There were over 50,000 volunteers in Kazakhstan in 2019, compared to some 200,000 countrywide this year,» he said.

Vice Minister Kadyrov also added that the Central Asia Volunteers Center launched last year unites volunteers from all corners of the Central Asian region. In his words, volunteers from other countries such as Türkiye and Azerbaijan want to join it.


Central Asia   Kazakhstan   Year of Volunteer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023