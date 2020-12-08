Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Number of volunteers exceeded 100,000 within a year, Tokayev

    8 December 2020, 16:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The number of volunteers exceeded 100,000 within a year,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the Year of Volunteer closing ceremony.

    The Head of State noted that more than 100,000 people participated in volunteering activities. The President expressed confidence that volunteering will set the example for all people. He stressed that the nationwide initiative Birgemiz united many people who helped those in need amid the pandemic tough times. Besides, initiatives under the Qamqor, Saulyq, Sabaqtastyq projects helped hundreds of Kazakhstanis.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Year of Volunteer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships