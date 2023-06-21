Number of volunteer organizations tripled in Kazakhstan – Head of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Number of volunteer organizations has tripled, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday at the International Volunteer Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the forum in Astana, President Tokayev emphasized that the volunteer sector has seen far-reaching reforms recently.

«2020 was the Year of Volunteers in Kazakhstan. The number of volunteer organizations has tripled recently. There are some 200,000 volunteers in the country nowadays. Qazvolunteer.kz platform has been launched,» President Tokayev said.

According to the Head of State, everyone can become a member of a volunteer group in Kazakhstan and contribute to a good cause.

The President expressed gratitude to the UN that supports volunteers in Kazakhstan, adding that Kazakhstani volunteers obtained valuable experience in Jordan, Kenya, Thailand and Türkiye.

Volunteering, in his words, is not a side gig, it is a life goal and every volunteer chooses it voluntarily.

«Volunteering is a bright example of patriotism. It is a lifestyle when moral values are prized above everything,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

The two-day International Volunteer Forum kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday, June 20. Attending the forum are 140 volunteers from 34 countries and 50 foreign speakers. The forum also brought together volunteers from all corners of Kazakhstan, 400 participants in total.