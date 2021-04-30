Number of victims from Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict reaches 13 people, 134 injured

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - At 07:50 a.m. April 30, the total number of victims of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is 134 people, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Kabar reports.

13 of them were fatal cases, the report said, the report said.

25 victims were taken by a special plane from Batken to Bishkek and hospitalized at the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, the National Hospital and the National Surgical Center. The condition of two victims is assessed as severe, the rest as moderate and relatively satisfactory.