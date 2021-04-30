Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Number of victims from Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict reaches 13 people, 134 injured

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 April 2021, 09:25
Number of victims from Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict reaches 13 people, 134 injured

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - At 07:50 a.m. April 30, the total number of victims of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is 134 people, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Kabar reports.

13 of them were fatal cases, the report said, the report said.

25 victims were taken by a special plane from Batken to Bishkek and hospitalized at the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, the National Hospital and the National Surgical Center. The condition of two victims is assessed as severe, the rest as moderate and relatively satisfactory.


Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar affects 5.4M people, with 3.9M already at risk: UN
Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar affects 5.4M people, with 3.9M already at risk: UN
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off