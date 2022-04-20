Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of vaccinated Kazakhstanis rises steadily

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 April 2022, 09:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has released the updated figures on vaccination in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, 9,474,541 people in Kazakhstan got vaccinated with the first shot of the anti-COVID vaccines. 9,221,035 Kazakhstanis were given both shots of the vaccines.

The first shot of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,022,083 people, including 808,107 teenagers, 37,410 expectant women, and 133,766 nursing mothers.

877,275 people, including 728,597 teenagers, 31,852 pregnant women and 114,789 nursing moms were inoculated with both doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier Kazinform reported that eleven people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,417. Eight more beat the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
