Number of unemployed in Kyrgyzstan amounts to almost 102 thsd people

7 December 2022, 20:43
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The number of unemployed people registered with the state employment service in search of work as of November 1, 2022 amounted to 101.8 thousand people,Kabar reports.

According to data of the National Statistical Committee, the figure is 1.6% less than the same date last year, of which 76 thousand people are registered unemployed, or 3.9% less.

The difference between the registered unemployed is made up of persons who twice refused the offered job, as well as those who did not appear within 10 calendar days from the date of their registration with the authorized state bodies.

Of the total number of registered unemployed, 44.8% were women. The registered unemployment rate in the total labor force was 2.8%.


