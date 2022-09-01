Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Number of unemployed in Italy back under 2 million, ANSA

    1 September 2022 22:16

    ROME. KAZINFORM The number of unemployed people in Italy fell by 32,000 in July with respect to June, taking it below the two million mark to 1.978 million, national statistics agency ISTAT said on Thursday.

    It is the first time the figure has been below two million since that start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March-April 2020, when many people stopped looking for work because of the lockdown.

    Aside from that, the last time the figure was under two million was in April 2011.

    ISTAT said the unemployment rate dropped to 7.9% in July, down 0.1 of a point on June and by 1.3 points on the same month last year, ANSA reports.



    Photo: ansa.it
    Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan and UAE sign $900mln worth of agreements
    Kazakhstan to exceed non-energy goods and service exports plan
    Popular
    1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28