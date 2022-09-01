Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Number of unemployed in Italy back under 2 million, ANSA
1 September 2022 22:16

Number of unemployed in Italy back under 2 million, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The number of unemployed people in Italy fell by 32,000 in July with respect to June, taking it below the two million mark to 1.978 million, national statistics agency ISTAT said on Thursday.

It is the first time the figure has been below two million since that start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March-April 2020, when many people stopped looking for work because of the lockdown.

Aside from that, the last time the figure was under two million was in April 2011.

ISTAT said the unemployment rate dropped to 7.9% in July, down 0.1 of a point on June and by 1.3 points on the same month last year, ANSA reports.



Photo: ansa.it





Related news
Kazakhstan and UAE sign $900mln worth of agreements
Kazakhstan to exceed non-energy goods and service exports plan
Read also
Typhoon Noru kills 10 in Philippines
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
International tourists spent $2.7 bi in Brazil Jan–Jul
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
Three injured in blast on market square in Germany
Hurricane Ian knocks out power in Cuba ahead of Florida landfall
Int'l tourist arrivals almost triple in Jan-July: UN
News Partner
Popular
1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive