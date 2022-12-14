Number of unemployed drops below two million in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - ISTAT said Wednesday that the number of unemployed people in Italy dropped below the two million mark for the first time since 2011 in the third quarter of this year, falling to 1.981 million, ANSA reports.

According to the national statistics agency's seasonally adjusted data, the unemployment rate dropped to 7.9% in the July-September period.

That was the lowest level since 2009 and down by 0.2 of a percentage point on the previous three months and by 1.2 points on the third quarter of last year.

The employment rate, meanwhile, remained steady at 60.2%, the highest level on record since the start of the statistical series on 2004.

The employment rate was 1.1 points up compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Photo: ansa.it