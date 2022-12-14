Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Number of unemployed drops below two million in Italy

    14 December 2022, 21:40

    ROME. KAZINFORM - ISTAT said Wednesday that the number of unemployed people in Italy dropped below the two million mark for the first time since 2011 in the third quarter of this year, falling to 1.981 million, ANSA reports.

    According to the national statistics agency's seasonally adjusted data, the unemployment rate dropped to 7.9% in the July-September period.

    That was the lowest level since 2009 and down by 0.2 of a percentage point on the previous three months and by 1.2 points on the third quarter of last year.

    The employment rate, meanwhile, remained steady at 60.2%, the highest level on record since the start of the statistical series on 2004.
    The employment rate was 1.1 points up compared to the third quarter of 2021.

    Photo: ansa.it
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID, flu ‘pushing emergency rooms to limit’ in Italy
    COVID-19 deaths up 8% in one week in Italy
    Record 943,000 flu cases in last week in Italy – ISS
    COVID-19 Rt transmission number ad incidence down in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to adopt rural areas development concept in March 2023
    2 Kazakhstan reports surge in daily COVID-19 count
    3 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Stadler Rail AG Group CEO Peter Spuhler
    4 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Stadler Rail AG sign cooperation agreements
    5 Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation