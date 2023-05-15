Number of tourists at Kazakhstani resorts soars by 30 per cent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The number of tourists at domestic resorts jumped 30 per cent last year compared to 2021. Thanks to the surge in tourist inflow, hotels at the domestic resorts were able to make over KZT 102 billion, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, the volume of services provided almost doubled compared to 2021. Moreover, the number of tourists in resort areas in Kazakhstan tripled and the volume of serviced rendered increased six-fold compared to pre-pandemic level.

The most popular resort areas among tourists are the Almaty mountain cluster, Burabay and Mangistau resort areas as well as Lake Alakol.

Dastan Ryspekov, Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the ministry, says the work is underway to develop tourist infrastructure of the most popular tourist destinations. The goal at this point is to increase accessibility and capacity of resort areas in order to boost the number of domestic tourists and inbound tourists up to 11 and 4 million people, respectively.