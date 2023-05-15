Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Number of tourists at Kazakhstani resorts soars by 30 per cent

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 May 2023, 11:52
Number of tourists at Kazakhstani resorts soars by 30 per cent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The number of tourists at domestic resorts jumped 30 per cent last year compared to 2021. Thanks to the surge in tourist inflow, hotels at the domestic resorts were able to make over KZT 102 billion, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, the volume of services provided almost doubled compared to 2021. Moreover, the number of tourists in resort areas in Kazakhstan tripled and the volume of serviced rendered increased six-fold compared to pre-pandemic level.

The most popular resort areas among tourists are the Almaty mountain cluster, Burabay and Mangistau resort areas as well as Lake Alakol.

Dastan Ryspekov, Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the ministry, says the work is underway to develop tourist infrastructure of the most popular tourist destinations. The goal at this point is to increase accessibility and capacity of resort areas in order to boost the number of domestic tourists and inbound tourists up to 11 and 4 million people, respectively.


Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm in Kazakhstan May 15
Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm in Kazakhstan May 15
President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs
President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs
4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast of S. Korea
4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast of S. Korea
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina sails into Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina sails into Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Dubai retains №1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects
Dubai retains №1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects
May 15. Today's Birthdays
May 15. Today's Birthdays