Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Number of those willing to get vaccinated in Nur-Sultan increased 5fold

    29 June 2021, 12:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of those willing to get vaccinated has increased 5fold in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, mayor Altai Kulginov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The city has recently seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases amid the detection of the Delta variant. In the past week, the Kazakh capital reported some 3,700 fresh COVID-19 cases.

    According to Kulginov, in order to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the city a number of steps have been made. There are over 100 vaccination centers operating across the city, even at shopping malls. Mobile medical teams vaccinate workers of large industrial enterprises onsite. To date, over 90% of medical workers in the city have been inoculated.

    As a result of those measures, the number of those willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus infection has increased fivefold. For instance, 1,000-1,500 people were vaccinated daily in mid May, compared to over 7,000 people in late June.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year